Kerry edge Galway to All-Ireland title

Jul 24, 2022 18:07 By Dave Hooper
Kerry landed their 38th All-Ireland title after beating Galway 20 points to 16 at Croke Park.

David Clifford kicked eight points while Shane Walsh scored nine points for the Tribesmen in a highly entertaining final.

Galway led eight points to seven at half-time. After the restart Kerry kicked-on and took a 0-11 to 0-10 lead in the 42nd minute.

Free’s from Seán O'Shea and David Clifford plus pointse from play via Graham O'Sullivan and Paudie Clifford saw Kerry go 16 points to 14 clear.

Shane Walsh struck a free for Galway before Cillian McDaid restored parity with five minutes left.

Kerry just had too much for Galway in the closing stages as they reeled off four points without reply and won out 20 points t0 16.

