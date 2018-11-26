Stephen Kenny unveiled As Ireland Under-21 Manager

Former Longford Town boss Stephen Kenny has been unveiled as the new Ireland under-21 manager and will succeed Mick McCarthy as senior team manager in 2020.

The Dubliner, who guided Dundalk to four SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles in the last five seasons, will also be responsible for overseeing the underage international teams.

Kenny is one of the most successful Irish managers of all time, having enjoyed spells in charge of Longford Town, Bohemians, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, which included a historic run in 2016 to the UEFA Europa League group stages with The Lilywhites.

Advertisement

To date Kenny has managed 46 games across the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League amassing 18 senior titles in Ireland along the way.

“I consider it a huge honour to be appointed manager of the Ireland Under-21 team” explained Kenny who guided Longford Town to the 2001 FAI Cup final.

“I’m delighted with the position I have been offered and I’m looking forward to the next four years and beyond. I’m excited to get started and work on developing and nurturing the next group of talented players.”

”We are delighted to bring Stephen in as Under-21 manager and to support me overseeing the underage international teams” explained FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter.

“Stephen has proven himself to be one of the best managers in Irish footballing history and his experience, enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly benefit Irish football going forward.”

Kenny will be the Under-21 manager for a two-year period before taking over from Mick McCarthy as senior team manager after EURO 2020.