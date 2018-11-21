Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane quit Irish football team

The Republic of Ireland are searching for a new manager.

The F-A-I have announced they have parted company with Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

The decision is said to have come after a meeting between chief executive John Delaney and the Derry man in the U-K last night.

O’Neill’s five year reign has come to an end following the Boys in Green disastrous Nations League campaign.

Ireland have failed to score a goal in their last four ties and have one win in their last 10 games.

Mick McCarthy, Neil Lennon and Stephen Kenny are said to be in the running to take over.