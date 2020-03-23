Staff lay-offs at Ireland West as airport shuts due to pandemic

Operations at Ireland West Airport are being suspended due to factors relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in temporary staff lay-offs.

In a statement, the airline explained the decision was made due to confirmation from airline partners that Ryanair flights to and from the airport will be stopped as of tomorrow at midnight.

Aer Lingus is also reportedly halting their London Gatwick service to and from the airport as of Sunday the 29th of March.

According to the statement, lay-offs are expected to be a short-term measure and it’s hoped business will resume as soon as possible.

At present, Ireland West is open and all flights are operating as normal.

However, passenger operations have had to be scaled back due to the significant reduction in passenger numbers in recent days.

The airport’s suspension will take place on the 30th of March until further notice.