Athlone’s Air-Ambulance will be withdrawn for 16 days over the next 4 months

An Air Ambulance service in the midlands is to be withdrawn for 16 days over the next four months because of staffing shortages.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service based in Athlone won’t operate for four days a month between November and February 2020.

In a statement, the Department of Defence says reserve cover will be provided by the Irish Coast Guard while a charity-funded air-ambulance service from the south will also provide increased support.

Fianna Fail Defence spokesperson, Jack Chambers, says the withdrawal of the Athlone service isn’t acceptable: