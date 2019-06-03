Search for jet skier missing on Lough Ree expected to resume

A major search is expected to resume this morning for a person missing on Lough Ree.

The operation began yesterday evening after the person failed to return ashore after jet-skiing on the lake. The search involved sub-aqua clubs, civil defence, RNLI crews and the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter.

Rescue 118 also searched other lakes in Co Westmeath, including Lough Sheelin, Lough Owel, Lake Derraghavaragh and Lough Ennell.

After a number of hours searching in what were described as challenging conditions, the Coast Guard stood all the agencies down but the search is expected to resume today.

Anyone who might have noticed anything out of the ordinary on any part of the lakeshore or lake is asked to contact their local garda station.