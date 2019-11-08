Searches in Longford this morning as part of Kevin Lunney investigation

Gardaí investigating the investigation of abduction of Kevin Lunney on 17 September, 2019 are this morning, Friday 8th November, 2019 involved in a number of coordinated search operations in conjunction with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Derbyshire Constabulary.

Members of An Garda Síochána are searching 5 locations in County Cavan, 3 locations in County Longford and 4 locations in Dublin. These premises are a mixture of Domestic dwellings and Commercial/Business premises.

Over 100 members of An Garda Siochana are assisting the investigation team at Cavan Garda Station including colleagues from the wider Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, Regional Support Units, National Support Service (NSS) Dog Units, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and National Public Order Unit.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are searching 5 locations in Northern Ireland and Derbyshire Constabulary are searching 1 location in United Kingdom.

These searches are part of the evidence gathering stage to progress the investigations by AGS/PSNI into the abduction/false imprisonment/assault of Kevin Lunney on the 17th September, 2019.

These are ongoing searches part of a larger ongoing criminal investigation.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this vicious criminal attack or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.