It’s reported the main suspect in the abduction of Kevin Lunney has died.

Gardaí, the PSNI and Police in England carried out a number of raids this morning.

It’s believed the man, who was in his 50s, died while Police were searching a property in Derbyshire.

Advertisement

Searches took place at sites in Cavan, Longford and Dublin with over 100 Gardaí involved in the operation.

The PSNI searched sites in Derrylin in Fermanagh, with further searches in Derbyshire.