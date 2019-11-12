Boil notice not expected to be lifted in Granard until early next week

Irish Water says it could be early next week before the boil water notice for the Granard Public Water Supply is lifted.

The notice was issued last Saturday morning after a mechanical fault was discovered at the Lough Kinale water treatment plant.

Over 2,000 homes and businesses are affected by the notice for the past few days.

Irish Water says the mechanical fault has since been repaired but the usual three tests will now have to be carried out in order to make sure the water quality complies with safe drinking water standards again.

Michael Cunniffe is water infrastructure lead engineer with Irish Water for the east and midlands region.