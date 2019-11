Two people who were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Leitrim man Patrick Heeran have been released without charge.

The man and woman, both in their 20s, had been arrested on Thursday afternoon and questioned at Tullamore Garda station.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of murder while the woman was arrested on suspicion of withholding information relating to a crime. Both were released from custody this afternoon and a file is to be prepared for the DPP.