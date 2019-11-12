Rents rose across Shannonside region as 5.2% increase recorded nationally

Rents increased by 5.2 percent across Ireland in the first nine months of the year.

New figures from Daft.ie show the average rent is now 373 euro per month higher than the previous peak during the property bubble in 2008.

Dublin 4 remains the most expensive place in the country to rent at around 2-thousand 500 euro, while Leitrim is the cheapest.

In Longford, rents were on average 6.2% higher in the third quarter of 2019 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €722, up 79% from its lowest point.

In Roscommon, rents were on average 8.8% higher in the third quarter of 2019 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €733, up 49% from its lowest point.

The average rent in Leitrim is now €616 – up 6.8% year-on-year.