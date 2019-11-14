Marian Harkin rules out running for Fine Gael in next General Election

Former MEP Marian Harkin has confirmed she will not be running for Fine Gael in the next General Election.

The Sligo woman had been at the centre of speculation in recent weeks, as the party seeks a running mate to partner Roscommon Senator Frank Feighan in the next race for the Dail.

It had been suggested this week that the ex-MEP, who stepped down from her role in Europe in May’s elections, might be tempted to run for the party, but last night confirmed via twitter that she would not be joining Fine Gael.

She said that “As a response to recent speculation, I would like to say that while I have full respect for those engaged in party politics, I am and always have been an independent politician”.

Current TD Tony McLoughlin, who indicated last year that he would be stepping away from politics, has met with senior Fine Gael officials in recent weeks to discuss a possibility of reversing his decision, but it is unclear yet if efforts to make him change his mind have been successful.

The party has been forced to change its original party ticket for the constituency since last year’s convention in Sligo, after the two candidates selected that night, Gerry Reynolds and Sinead Maguire, both withdrew from the race for business and personal reasons.