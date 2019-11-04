Leitrim Gardai make arrest in investigation into threats to Martin Kenny’s life

Leitrim Gardai investigating an incident of criminal damage outside the home of Martin Kenny TD have made an arrest.

A man in his mid-40s was arrested in Thurles in Tipperary this afternoon.

He is being held at Thurles garda station and is being under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Just over a week ago Martin Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home in Aughavas – it followed a death threat the Sinn Fein TD had received the previous week.

The man arrested today will be questioned by Gardai investigating the case – he can be held for 24 hours.