Actor and comedian Niall Tobin dies age 89

Actor and comedian Niall Toibin has died aged 89.

His family says he passed away in Dublin earlier today, following a long illness.

Born in Cork in 1929, Niall Toibin’s long career began in radio drama in the 1950s.

From there, he took to the stage and both the big and small screens with roles in cinema and TV.

He starred in Ballykissangel and Veronica Guerin, and was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

A documentary about his life was made earlier this year, and is due to be shown on TV around Christmas.

Niall’s wife, Judy, died in 2002.

He leaves behind his five children, and seven grandchildren.