Kathleen McHugh (nee Donohoe)

Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John.

Sadly missed by her loving family and extended family, her adored grandchildren Óisín, Niamh and Éabha, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan tomorrow evening (Mon) from six o’clock, concluding with prayers at eight o’clock.

Funeral Mass on (Tues) morning at eleven o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Legga followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.