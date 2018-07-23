Plans for 200 jobs for Athlone over next 3 years

Over 200 jobs are expected to be created in Athlone over the next three years.

Discount store Mr Price, has taken on the site of the former Nexans Cable and Wireless building, which has been vacant since 2008.

It’s to house a new centralised distribution centre into the 155,000 square foot facility, which will involve the consolidation of 3 existing warehouses in Mayo, Tipperary and Dublin.

The centre will be responsible for distributing all stock to their 42 stores nationwide.

The distribution base will give rise to 200 jobs over the next 3 years, with 80 jobs expected to be filled before Christmas 2018.

Five more Mr Price stores are currently being completed and there’s a plan to increase it to 60 very shortly.

The company currently employs over 750 staff directly in Mr Price stores throughout Ireland and over 900 staff nationwide.